Mass held at Nagasaki cathedral on A-bomb anniversary

A Catholic mass was held at Nagasaki’s Urakami Cathedral early Sunday morning on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

The mass, attended by 250 Catholics and others, started at at 5:30 a.m., with the chiming of bells.

The cathedral was rebuilt after the original one was destroyed by the bombing Aug. 9, 1945.

During the mass, priest Daichi Miyahara talked about a woman who kept praying for others until her death even though she was suffering strong pain due to radiation from the bombing.

“We confirm again our determination to strengthen our solidarity with the world further in this milestone year,” Miyahara said.

“Every year on this day, I pray that no such sad thing will ever happen again,” said local resident Mitsuko Oda, 76. She said she attends the annual mass every year to pray for the victims.

Another Nagasaki resident, Sachiko Matsuo, 86, complained of the government’s tepid response to calls for a world without nuclear weapons. She said she lost her father, elder brother and elder sister because of the atomic bombing.