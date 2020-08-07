Business / Corporate

China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations: report

Media reports say China has warned Japan that a placing a ban on ByteDance's short-video app TikTok would have a "large impact" on bilateral relations. | AP

REUTERS

China has warned Japan that banning ByteDance’s short-video app TikTok would have a “large impact” on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.

A group of lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to push for steps to restrict the app over concerns people’s data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, local media reported.

The foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment. The government has not said it is considering banning the app.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a sweeping ban on transactions with Beijing-based ByteDance even as Microsoft Corp. is in negotiations to acquire the app, escalating tensions between the two countries.

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Media reports say China has warned Japan that a placing a ban on ByteDance's short-video app TikTok would have a "large impact" on bilateral relations. | AP

, ,