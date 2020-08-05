Japan to deploy over ¥1 trillion of coronavirus reserves

The government plans to decide at a Cabinet meeting Friday to use over ¥1 trillion from reserves set aside for its response to the COVID-19 epidemic, it was learned Wednesday.

The plan was revealed by Hiroshi Moriyama, parliamentary affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as he spoke to reporters.

The funds are expected to be used for measures including a subsidy program to support the continuation of small businesses.

The government is slated to explain the spending plan at board meetings of the Budget Committees of both chambers of the Diet on Friday.

Moriyama held talks Wednesday with Jun Azumi, his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

They agreed to hold an off-session meeting of the House of Representatives Committee on Health, Labor and Welfare on Aug. 19 and a meeting of the Lower House Committee on Cabinet on Aug. 26.

They also reached a broad accord on holding a Lower House Budget Committee meeting in early September.

Azumi demanded a Budget Committee meeting attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but Moriyama, speaking to reporters, sounded negative about accepting the demand.