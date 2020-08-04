Top government spokesman disputes report claiming Abe is unwell

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga brushed aside on Tuesday concerns about the health of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no (health) problems at all as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly,” Suga told a press conference.

During his first tenure as prime minister, which started in late September 2006, Abe saw his chronic ulcerative colitis worsen. He stepped down from the post a year later.

Some in Tokyo’s Nagatacho political district speculate that Abe is exhausted as he continues leading efforts in the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus as well as dealing with recent heavy rain disasters that hit many regions of the country.

In its edition released Tuesday, weekly magazine Flash said that Abe vomited blood at the prime minister’s office on July 6.