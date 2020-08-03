Microsoft says it will keep exploring TikTok purchase after talks with Trump

Microsoft said Sunday it was continuing talks with Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok to purchase its U.S. operations, following a meeting with President Donald Trump.

“Following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J Trump, Microsoft is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States,” the company said in a statement.

Trump has threatened to bar the wildly popular app in the United States, citing security concerns.

Talks will move quickly “in a matter of weeks” and are expected to be completed no later than Sept. 15, it said in the statement. The company will continue to engage Trump and the U.S. government.

The purchase would result in Microsoft owning and operating TikTok in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Microsoft said it may invite other American investors to take minority stakes in the company, which is owned by one of China’s largest tech companies, ByteDance Ltd.

Microsoft also pledged to add more security, privacy and digital safety protections and ensure that all private data of Americans be transferred back to the U.S. and deleted from servers outside the country.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns,” the company said. “It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”

TikTok didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent of the popular short-video app, has been racing to address Trump administration concerns that the service presents a security threat. Trump and his advisers have said they plan to ban TikTok in the U.S., prompting negotiations with potential buyers.

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the Trump administration will announce measures shortly against “a broad array” of Chinese-owned software deemed to pose national-security risks, suggesting the actions may go beyond the one Chinese app.

TikTok has become one of the world’s most popular apps. It’s been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally and more than 165 million times in the U.S. ByteDance is prepared to sell 100 percent of TikTok’s U.S. operations as a way to head off a ban by Trump, two people with knowledge of the situation said earlier.

TikTok has hired almost 1,000 people in the U.S. this year and will be employing another 10,000 into “great paying jobs” in the U.S., a company spokeswoman said in a statement. The business’s $1 billion creator fund also supports people in the country who are building livelihoods from the platform, she added.

“TikTok U.S. user data is stored in the U.S., with strict controls on employee access,” she said. “TikTok’s biggest investors come from the U.S. We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and safety.”