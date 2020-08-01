Rainy season finally declared over in Tokyo after fourth-latest end on record

The rainy season finally ended in Tokyo and neighboring areas of the Kanto-Koshin region in east and central Japan after an unusually long spell, the Meteorological Agency said Saturday.

This year’s rainy season, which started around June 11, finished eight days later than average, making it the region’s fourth-latest end since comparative data became available in 1951, the agency said.

The rainy season in the Tokai region meanwhile ended 11 days later than average, making it the third-latest end for central Japan, the agency said.

This year’s season dumped more rain than usual on many areas. The city of Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, got 1.15 meters — three times more than average, according to preliminary data. Kofu in Yamanashi Prefecture got 642 mm, or 2.7 times more than average.

The Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions are expected to see a week of hot, sunny days starting Saturday, the agency said.

Meanwhile, separate data showed that bad weather reduced total sunlight in July to 37 percent of usual in eastern Japan and to 49 percent in western Japan, the least amount of sunlight received since the government started tracking such data in 1946.

In the Hokuriku region along the Sea of Japan, sunlight hours in July sank to 37 percent of average.

Sunlight in the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions sank to 38 percent of average, according to the agency.