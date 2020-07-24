Baby dies after left alone for 16 hours; Tokyo mom arrested

A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the death of her 3-month-old girl, who was allegedly left unattended for about 16 hours at their home in the capital.

Ai Sakamoto, 30, of Taito Ward allegedly left the infant unattended between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the police.

According to the police, Sakamoto said she always breastfed the infant, denying allegations of neglect.

Sakamoto found her daughter unconscious upon returning home Thursday and made an emergency 119 call to the fire department for an ambulance. The baby had no external injuries and died after being taken to a hospital, the police said.

Sakamoto, who lives alone, has admitted to one charge of negligence as a guardian.