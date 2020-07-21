Japan's coronavirus death toll tops 1,000, five months after first fatality

The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic has topped 1,000 in Japan, about five months after the country’s first fatality was reported Feb. 13.

The cumulative number, including foreign cruise ship-related cases, increased by two to 1,001 on Monday after Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture each reported deaths.

By prefecture, the death toll was highest at 327 in Tokyo, followed by 102 in Hokkaido, 98 in Kanagawa, 86 in Osaka, 69 in Saitama, 46 in Chiba and 45 in Hyogo.

The first fatal case in the country was a woman of Kanagawa, near Tokyo, in her 80s.

The daily number of fatal cases rose on many days in April and hit a peak of 32 on May 2.

Although infections shot up in July, the daily number of fatal cases has so far stayed at or below two.

But the daily fatalities peaked about three weeks later than the peak of infection cases in early to mid-April.

According to the health ministry, people in their 80s or older accounted for 556 of the 981 fatal cases as of Wednesday, which excluded cruise ship-related cases. Those in their 70s numbered 268.

Of the coronavirus positive cases in their 80s or older, 28.8 percent died. The share stood at 14.2 percent for those in their 70s, 4.7 percent in their 60s, 1.0 percent in their 50s and 0.4 percent in their 40s or younger.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 168 infection cases Monday. The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the second straight day.

Infections are “spreading across various age groups,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters, warning elderly residents to stay alert.

Osaka Prefecture reported 49 positive cases the day after confirming 89 cases, the second-highest figure for the western prefecture.

Kyoto Prefecture confirmed 27 cases, its record high.

A total of 417 infection cases were recorded nationwide Monday. The national daily count topped 400 for the sixth straight day.