Mother of 'Terrace House' star Hana Kimura files ethics complaint over death

The mother of Hana Kimura, a cast member of Fuji Television’s popular reality show “Terrace House,” filed a complaint with a broadcast ethics watchdog Wednesday alleging a human rights violation over her daughter’s death in May following cyberbullying.

“Terrace House” came under heavy criticism and scrutiny after Kimura, a 22-year-old female professional wrestler who starred in the most recent season of the show, died in an apparent suicide. The show was also aired internationally on Netflix.

Kyoko Kimura, 43, submitted documents to the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization claiming that the reality show was edited to present her daughter as a violent woman.

Kyoko Kimura also asserts in the documents that the program continued shooting even when her daughter hyperventilated. Such actions by the show’s staff violated her daughter’s personal and human rights, she added.

According to Kyoko Kimura, her daughter’s following of instructions from program staff as to how to behave on camera triggered vicious cyberbullying against her.

The woman’s death spurred calls for an end to cyberbullying and for more action to prevent and track down anonymous users posting defamatory comments online. She had been subjected to a barrage of hateful messages on social media in response to her behavior in one episode.

“Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” was the latest edition of a series that began in 2012. It featured three women and three men sharing a house in Tokyo. Netflix says the cast members are “looking for love while living under the same roof” and that there is “no script” for the show.

But there has been speculation that the acting and storylines on the reality show were actually staged. Following Hana Kimura’s death on May 23, Fuji TV canceled the latest season.

Shortly before she died, she had posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the words “I’m sorry.”