Japan and U.S. discussing surge in coronavirus cases at American military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government spokesman said on Monday, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases.

Okinawa Prefecture said 39 people at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 people in Camp Hansen and 1 person in Camp Kinser had tested positive for COVID-19 between July 7 to July 12.

“Japan and the U.S. are sharing information about activity history of infected military individuals,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular news briefing.

Lt. Gen. Stacy Clardy, commander of the III Marine Expeditionary Force and head of U.S. forces in Okinawa, explained the infection situation at the military facilities to Gov. Denny Tamaki by phone, prefectural government sources said over the weekend.

The Marine Corps said it “experienced two localized clusters of individuals who tested positive for the virus” and that all personnel who tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, are in isolation.

Before the exact infection number was released, Tamaki said at a news conference that he was “shocked” by the U.S. forces’ report on the new infections.

“We have strong doubts about measures (taken by the U.S. troops) to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Tamaki added that some American military personnel had held parties in downtown areas and beaches around July 4 to celebrate the U.S. Independence Day and called on participants in such events to see a doctor if they feel unwell.

Kadena Air Base and Camp McTureous in Okinawa have also seen coronavirus infections, according to the prefectural government.

The southern island prefecture has reported 148 coronavirus cases, excluding those of U.S. military personnel. Okinawa hosts the bulk of American military facilities in Japan.