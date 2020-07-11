Tokyo reports 206 COVID-19 cases, topping 200 for third straight day

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 206 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the third straight day the number topped 200, metropolitan government sources said.

Saturday's figure, which brings the cumulative number of infections in Tokyo to 7,721, came a day after the capital's daily count hit a new high of 243. On Thursday, the daily figure was 224.

Gov. Yuriko Koike has attributed the rising number of cases to increased testing, while the central government has reiterated that it is not planning to declare another state of emergency despite the latest figures. According to the government, the country's medical system is not overburdened.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Friday denied that the central government would immediately declare another state of emergency. Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of the coronavirus response, has stressed that Japan's medical system is not under the same strain as it was in April.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

At over 7,700 cases, Tokyo, with a population of some 14 million, accounts for more than a third of the total number of confirmed cases in Japan.

Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since the nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at 206 on April 17.