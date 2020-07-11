Secretary to ex-Diet bigwig Shizuka Kamei received ¥3 million from former justice chief Katsuyuki Kawai

Former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, who has been indicted on vote-buying charges, allegedly distributed some of his money to a secretary to former Financial Services Minister Shizuka Kamei, informed sources said.

The secretary received a total of ¥3 million from Kawai over two occasions before the House of Councilors election in 2019, the sources said Friday.

Of the sum, ¥1 million was provided on May 31, 2019, and ¥2 million on July 3 the same year, the sources said.

Kawai has been charged with providing ¥29 million to 100 people, including local assembly members, between March and August last year to buy votes for his wife, Anri Kawai, during her first campaign for the Upper House.

Kamei’s secretary allegedly received the most cash, the sources said.

Anri, who ended up winning a seat in the Upper House after running from a Hiroshima prefectural constituency, has been indicted on charges of conspiring with her husband in the vote-buying scandal.

Kamei also represented a Hiroshima constituency when he was member of the House of Representatives. He did not run in the 2017 Lower House election and retired from politics.

Katsuyuki Kawai is a member of the Lower House as well. Both Kawais quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the campaign scandal broke.