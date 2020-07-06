Desperate searches as dozens feared dead in Japan floods

Flood-ravaged Kumamoto Prefecture saw more rain on Monday as search and rescue efforts for those missing following the weekend’s deluge continued.

Twenty-five people have already been confirmed dead and 17 others are feared dead, while 11 people remain unaccounted for after torrential rain struck the area early Saturday, according to local authorities.

Some 1,500 people had taken shelter at 86 evacuation centers across the prefecture as of Sunday afternoon as the downpour caused mudslides and floods, severing roads and leaving many houses without water or power.

“The water level of rivers suddenly rose in the Saturday rain. I am worried because I don’t know how the rain is today,” said Shoko Matsunaga, 49, who has been staying at an evacuation center in Ashikita since Sunday evening with her 2-year-old grandchild.

Given the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading, the evacuation centers have taken precautionary measures to avoid crowding and close contact between people in confined spaces, while readying sanitizers and checking the temperatures of people who seek shelter.

“It is important not to let people bring in the novel coronavirus,” said Yatsushiro city official Hideki Motomura, 48, who is working at an evacuation center in Yatsushiro, serving more than 100 people.

A local fire department said 69 people had turned up at its headquarters, which is on higher ground, but officials asked some to move to other evacuation centers to avoid crowding.

“We had capacity for 60 evacuees here in the past. But considering social distancing, 30 is appropriate this time, so we had to ask some evacuees to move to another shelter,” said Toshihiko Nakamura, an official of the fire department.

Some evacuees have opted to stay inside their vehicles for fear of becoming infected with the virus, so they have been told to register with an evacuation center and handed leaflets on how to avoid so-called economy class syndrome, in which people develop blood clots from staying in the same body position for a long time.

At one evacuation center in Amakusa, a person thought to have the coronavirus was told to go to another evacuation center so they can self-isolate in a single room.

Some 100 evacuation centers opened in Kagoshima, where rooms are periodically ventilated and people are asked to observe social distancing.

The city said the number of people at each center was relatively small as it had notified residents since June to check the safety of their homes and consider evacuating to the homes of relatives or friends in times of disasters to reduce the risk of infection at shelters.

Heavy rain is expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon and the Meteorological Agency issued a non-compulsory evacuation order for hundreds of thousands of residents in Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures.

Up to 250 mm of rain is expected in the 24-hour period through Tuesday morning in southern Kyushu, the agency said.

At least 28 medical institutions were flooded in southern Kumamoto, along with 18 elderly nursing care facilities and six nursery schools, the authorities said.

In one of the hardest-hit areas, residents spelled the words “rice, water, SOS” on the ground, while others waved towels and called for rescue and relief goods.

At a nursing home for the elderly, 14 people were feared dead when water from a nearby river inundated the ground floor, leaving those in wheelchairs unable to reach higher ground.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday more than 40,000 personnel from police and fire departments, the coast guard and Self-Defense troops were conducting search and rescue operations throughout the night.

Around 800 people had been rescued, Suga said, adding that 4,600 households were still without power and 7,000 without water.