Meteorological Agency issues highest alert for heavy rain for Fukuoka, Nagasaki and Saga

The Meteorological Agency on Monday issued a Level 5 alert for heavy rain, its highest warning, for Nagasaki, Saga and Fukuoka prefectures in Kyushu, urging residents to stay extra vigilant.

NHK reported that the areas are seeing once-in-several-decades torrential rains and that it is highly likely serious floods and landslides have already occurred. The agency urged those in the affected regions to check surrounding conditions and move to sturdy buildings nearby if it is dangerous to move to evacuation sites.

The warning comes after heavy rain hit neighboring Kumamoto Prefecture over the weekend, leaving at least 25 people dead and 17 feared dead, while 10 remain unaccounted for.