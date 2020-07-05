Tokyo votes for governor amid spike in coronavirus cases

Millions are set to descend upon voting booths scattered throughout Tokyo on Sunday to cast their ballots in the capital’s gubernatorial election.

Gov. Yuriko Koike is the front-runner, having garnered majority support from voters aligned with both ruling and opposition parties, after Tokyo managed to avoid heavy casualties during its first bout with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But a recent surge in COVID-19 infections weighed heavily on residents.

Other major candidates include Kenji Utsunomiya, 73, a lawyer and former head of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations; Taro Yamamoto, 45, a former actor who is now the leader of the anti-establishment party Reiwa Shinsengumi; and Taisuke Ono, 46, former vice governor of Kumamoto Prefecture.

Election results will likely be projected some time after 8 p.m. Sunday and confirmed Monday morning after votes have been counted.

Some observers have pointed out that the election — which is expected to draw more than half of the city’s 11.4 million voters into the streets to vote for the candidate they believe should take charge of the city’s fight against the novel coronavirus — could lead to more infections.

To avoid congestion at voting booths, the city’s election commission urged residents to utilize early voting.

Candidates were allowed to begin campaigning on June 18. In the 15 days between June 19 and July 4, the election committee says nearly 1.4 million residents have already cast their ballots.

Candidates themselves adjusted their campaigns as well. Several have chosen not to hold public appearances while others are showing up randomly or unannounced to avoid drawing crowds.

Koike ran what she called an “online campaign” to prevent mass gatherings and to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. But experts say that could be a guise under which the incumbent, riding a wave of popularity since Tokyo evaded a devastating coronavirus outbreak, can maintain the veneer of a responsible campaign while avoiding confrontation with other candidates.

Utsunomiya held stump speeches intermittently over the past two and a half weeks but announced the time and location only to members of the media.

With new COVID-19 cases topping 100 in the capital for three consecutive days following a weeklong surge in infections, it’s difficult to say how many voters will turn up on Sunday. Still, the prospect of millions lining up to cast ballots during an ongoing pandemic is making experts and officials anxious.

“This election, an essential juncture which will determine the future of Tokyo, is attracting attention from all over the country,” said Masaaki Sawano, chair of the city’s election commission, in a statement released Saturday. “For young voters, this is an opportunity to help create the city you seek, and I implore you to use that one vote to express yourself.”

Staff at the city’s more than 300 polling stations, Sawano explained, would wear masks, with hand sanitizer available at entrances and other precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There are more than 11.4 million registered voters in the capital, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Secretariat to Election Administration Commission. That’s nearly 200,000 more than in 2016, when Koike won the governorship following a landslide victory in which she commanded 44 percent of the vote.

In the gubernatorial election four years ago, voter turnout was about 59 percent, which was 13 percentage points higher than the previous election.