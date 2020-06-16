Tokyo confirms 27 new coronavirus cases, above 20 for sixth day

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it confirmed 27 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, with the capital recording more than 20 cases for the sixth straight day.

The figure comes after Tokyo saw an increase of daily reported cases on Monday and Sunday with 48 and 47, respectively. Monday’s figure was the highest since May 5.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has said the numbers have risen because it is asking nightlife workers to get tested.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has maintained that the situation is under control, as officials are tracking infection routes.

The city said 32 of the infections reported Sunday were nightlife workers, while 20 of Monday’s cases were workers at a host club.

Although Tuesday’s figure is lower than the previous two days, it is still above Tokyo’s monitoring criteria of 20. Some of the criteria for relaxing business restrictions include keeping the weekly average of daily cases under 20, keeping the number of untraceable cases under half of all infections and ensuring that infections decline every week.