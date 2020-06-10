Cairo University certifies Tokyo Gov. Koike's graduation after credentials questioned

Cairo University in Egypt has issued a statement acknowledging that Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike graduated from the school in 1976, denying media reports that she is faking her academic credentials.

“Cairo University certifies that Yuriko Koike … graduated from the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Arts, Cairo University in October 1976,” said the statement, issued in the name of the Egyptian university’s president, Mohamed Othman Elkhosht. It was posted on the Facebook page of the Egyptian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday.



Japanese media outlets such as Shukan Bunshun, a weekly magazine, have issued reports doubting that Koike graduated from the university.

The statement criticized those reports, saying, “Such behavior seriously damages the honor of Cairo University and Cairo University graduates, and cannot be overlooked.” It also said that the university is “considering appropriate measures based on the laws of Egypt.”

On the statement, Koike told reporters Tuesday that it is “a proof” that she graduated from the university.

On the same day, Liberal Democratic Party members in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly submitted a resolution urging Koike to present her Cairo University graduation certificate.

Koike, 67, is likely to declare as early as Thursday her bid to seek re-election in the July 5 Tokyo gubernatorial poll, according to sources.

Koike was earlier expected to announce her intention to run in the election on Wednesday, when a session of the Tokyo assembly is set to end. But in the talks with reporters Tuesday, she said, “I have no plan (to unveil what I will do) tomorrow.”