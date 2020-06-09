NHK apologizes for controversial video on anti-racism movement

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK apologized Tuesday for its failed attempt to educate viewers on the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States after its video on anti-racial demonstrations came under fire for lacking context on racial injustice and police brutality that spurred such protests worldwide.

The video in question was introduced in NHK’s Sunday news program “Korede Wakatta! Sekai no Ima” (“Now I Understand What’s Going On in the World”), which targets its younger audiences and was posted on its official Twitter account the same day.

The 80-second long video featured a group of African American protesters led by a muscular African American man wearing a tank top and speaking in a rough and vulgar tone about the gap between the rich and the poor as the main cause of their outrage. The video was accompanied by a hashtag in Japanese that read “anti-racism protests.”

The release has met with harsh criticism mainly from social media users as tone-deaf and offensive as it failed to mention the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. Many people also complained that the video did not contain any commentary on the problem surrounding racism in the American justice system.

The content was also condemned by the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

In a comment posted on Twitter, Joseph Young, who serves as the interim U.S. ambassador to Japan, tweeted: “While we understand @NHK’s intent to address complex racial issues in the United States, it’s unfortunate that more thought and care didn’t go into this video. The caricatures used are offensive and insensitive.”

While we understand @NHK‘s intent to address complex racial issues in the United States, it’s unfortunate that more thought and care didn’t go into this video. The caricatures used are offensive and insensitive. — ジョセフ・M・ヤング 駐日米国臨時代理大使 (@USAmbJapan) June 9, 2020

Tennis player Naomi Osaka, who has been speaking out about racial injustice, also expressed her criticism on Twitter by posting a GIF image of Steve Harvey showing disbelief. Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father, had also encouraged people to join a Black Lives Matter protest march that took place last week in support of Black Lives Matter in the city of Osaka on Sunday.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon and published on its website, NHK wrote: “We received a lot of criticism and opinions about the video posted on Twitter, and have removed the video. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the lack of consideration when posting.”

The broadcaster said its intention was to explain the situation of African Americans in the U.S. while featuring the video in its nearly 26-minute program on political polarization of the American society.

The broadcaster also stressed that: “At NHK, we respect human rights and are committed to pay careful attention to such matters in our reporting and programs.”

We at NHK would like to sincerely apologize for a computer animation clip posted on our Twitter account. Our statement:https://t.co/UbPffgpH0Z — 世界のいま Mr.シップ (@nhk_sekaima) June 9, 2020

Baye McNeil, who has written extensively on his experiences as an African American living in Japan, criticized the commentary on the Black Lives Matter movement in the program, saying it failed to include voices from people from the community.

“I’m sorry we do not accept your lame excuses anymore. You claim ignorance about blackness and YET you feel empowered to make offensive racist commentary on black issue / #BLM without consulting anyone,” he tweeted, calling NHK’s approach to the issue “unacceptable.”