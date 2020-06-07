Tokyo to ask nightclub workers to take virus tests

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will ask people working at nightclubs and similar entertainment establishments to regularly take coronavirus tests, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Sunday.

The policy is part of new measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus in major nightlife areas in Tokyo, such as Shinjuku's Kabukicho district, she told reporters after holding talks with economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Since the relaxation of social and economic restrictions late last month, a number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been connected to so-called host clubs, where women go to drink and pay to be entertained by young men.

On Saturday, the metropolitan government reported 26 new cases, out of which 12 infected with the virus were male employees, aged in their 20s and 30s, working at the same host club in Shinjuku Ward. Four others were also suspected of being linked to nightlife establishments.

The Japanese government fully ended a nationwide state of emergency on May 25. Tokyo, which has seen the highest number of infections in the country at nearly 5,400, proceeded last Monday with its second stage of loosening business restrictions, including the reopening of most facilities such as cinemas, sports gyms and cram schools.

But just a day later, Koike issued a Tokyo alert waring amid signs of a possible resurgence of infections.

The city, with a population of roughly 14 million, has mapped out a three-step plan to ease virus restrictions, with museums, schools and some sports facilities being reopened in the first phase.

Karaoke boxes and bars will be able to reopen in the third phase of the road map. But businesses regarded as having the "three Cs" of closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, including nightclubs and live music venues, are not yet part of the three-phase policy.

Still, given that the restrictions are not mandatory, some nightlife establishments in Kabukicho and other areas have stayed open, with their owners saying they cannot afford to continue losing money.