Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte makes U-turn on scrapping U.S. troop deal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended his decision to scrap a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with the United States due to political and other developments in the region, his foreign minister said Tuesday.

The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), which is central to one of Washington’s most important alliances in Asia, was due to take effect in August and was Duterte’s biggest move yet toward delivering on long-standing threats to downgrade ties with the Philippines’ former colonial ruler.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the news that the Philippines was no longer abandoning the pact was well received by the United States.

The mercurial Duterte, known for his stinging rebukes of Western powers, has clashed with Washington over numerous issues and has been open about his disdain for his country’s most important diplomatic ally and main provider of military hardware and training.

His embrace of historic rival China, a country deeply mistrusted by his U.S.-allied defense apparatus, has attracted considerable criticism, with opponents accusing him of gambling with sovereignty in pursuit of massive investments that have not materialized.

The VFA provides the legal framework for which U.S. troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines and experts say without it, their other bilateral defense agreements cannot be implemented.

Duterte pulled the plug on the VFA on Feb. 11 in an angry response to the revocation of a U.S. visa held by a former police chief-turned-senator who led his war on drugs.

The official reason for Duterte’s withdrawal was to enable the Philippines to diversify its foreign relations.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila welcomed the suspension.

“Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” it said.

Critics had said the suspension was a knee-jerk reaction that would weaken the Philippine military, denying it access to scores of annual training exercises, including expertise in tackling Islamist militants, natural disasters and maritime threats.

The official notice of the suspension said the decision was taken “in light of political and other developments in the region.” It did not specify what those were.

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said by telephone that he and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, joined discussions on what could be done after the coronavirus pandemic hit. The pandemic hampered possible talks ahead of the agreement’s actual abrogation in August.

“We both were concerned about the deadline for the termination, which was coming close,” Romualdez said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s expression of readiness to help the Philippines deal with the pandemic during a telephone call with Duterte in April fostered the Philippine decision, Romualdez said.

Key Duterte officials led by Locsin have cited the security and economic benefits the allies have gained from the treaty alliance.

Former Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario said the alliance has deterred aggressive Chinese actions in the disputed South China Sea, including possible construction of structures in Scarborough Shoal, a disputed fishing area off the northwestern Philippines that China effectively seized after a tense standoff in 2012.

The Philippines has protested other assertive actions by Beijing in recent months in disputed waters where Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei are also locked in increasingly tense territorial disputes with China.

Duterte has defended his decision to abrogate the pact with the U.S., saying the Philippines can survive and address a long-running communist insurgency and threats by Muslim extremists in the largely Roman Catholic nation’s south without American military assistance.

“Do we need America to survive as a nation?” Duterte asked in February. “Do we need … the might and power of the military of the United States to fight our rebellion here and the terrorists down south and control drugs?”

“The (Philippine) military and police said, `Sir, we can do it,’” Duterte said.