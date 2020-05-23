Tokyo department stores ramp up operations as virus concerns ease

Major department stores ramped up operations Saturday following a six-week suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

After Seibu's flagship store opened its doors at 10 a.m. in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, more than 50 people who were waiting entered after having their temperatures checked and disinfecting their hands.

The Seibu store, run by Sogo and Seibu Co., had closed off everything but its food section after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared the initial state of emergency for the pneumonia-causing virus on April 7. But the store has since reopened floors for clothing and other daily necessities, while keeping its sections for jewelry and art products shut.

"We have heard from many customers that they want to buy women's clothes and household goods," said Seibu manager Toshiki Kubota. "We can now finally welcome them after taking sufficient anti-infection measures."

Takashimaya Co.'s department stores resumed sales of daily necessities on May 14, albeit under shorter operating hours.

Matsuya Co.'s Matsuya Ginza department store, which closed completely, plans to resume sales of food on Monday and return to full operations on June 1.