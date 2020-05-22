Large hospital built with Japanese help opens in Istanbul

A ceremony was held in Istanbul on Thursday to celebrate the formal opening of a large hospital built in Turkey's largest city with cooperation from trading house Sojitz Corp. and others.

Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital is expected to play a key role in treating people infected with the novel coronavirus. It has over 2,600 beds, compared with about 1,400 at Fujita Health University Hospital, Japan's largest, in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture.

The Istanbul facility also has about 400 intensive care unit beds, one of the highest among hospitals in Europe. It partially opened in April and is accepting coronavirus patients.

On its name, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech Monday that cam, which means pine in Turkish, and sakura, or cherry blossom in Japanese, are symbols of Turkey and Japan, respectively, stressing the hospital was created as a result of cooperation between the two countries.

According to Turkey's Health Ministry, of the 150,000 people infected, over 4,200 have died and about 114,000 have recovered.