Legoland Japan set to partially reopen on Saturday

Nagoya – The Legoland Japan Resort will partially reopen on Saturday, its operator said, following a decision by the Aichi Prefectural Government to lift a business closure request aimed at curbing coronavirus infections.
The reopening of the theme park in Nagoya was initially set for Friday, but the move was postponed on Thursday.
