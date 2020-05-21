Large hospital built in Turkey with Japanese aid opens

A ceremony was held in Istanbul on Thursday to celebrate the formal opening of a large hospital built in the largest Turkish city with cooperation from Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. and others.

Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital is expected to play a key role in the treatment of people infected with the novel coronavirus.

It has over 2,600 beds, compared with some 1,400 beds at Fujita Health University Hospital, Japan's largest hospital in terms of bed capacity, which is in the city of Toyoake in Aichi Prefecture.

The Istanbul facility also has about 400 intensive care unit beds, one of the highest among hospitals in Europe. It partially opened in April and is accepting coronavirus patients.

On its name, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech on Monday that cam, which means pine in Turkish, and sakura, or cherry blossom in Japanese, are symbols of Turkey and Japan, respectively, stressing that the hospital was created as a result of cooperation between the two countries.

According to Turkey's Health Ministry, over 150,000 people in the country have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus. Of them, more than 4,200 have died while about 114,000 have recovered.