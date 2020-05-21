Legoland Japan in Nagoya postpones partial reopening

NAGOYA – Legoland Japan Resort will postpone the partial reopening, slated for Friday, of its theme park in Nagoya, the company said Thursday.
The postponement comes in line with a coronavirus-related business closure request from the prefectural government.
The theme park’s top priority is the safety of visitors, a Legoland Japan official said. “We’re preparing during the closure to reopen at any time.”
