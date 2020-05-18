National

Cabin crew trainees help city compile Japan's cash handout paperwork

Cabin crew trainees of Peach Aviation Ltd. on Monday check forms submitted to the Izumisano Municipal Government at the firm's office in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture. | KYODO

Kyodo

Osaka – A group of flight attendant trainees on Monday started helping a city compile the paperwork for the government’s cash handout after the coronavirus outbreak caused staff shortages at the city hall and canceled flights for the airline.

The trainees from Peach Aviation Ltd., a low-cost carrier based at Kansai International Airport, are working with officials from Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture where the airport is located.

They are checking that forms have been completed correctly by residents seeking the ¥100,000 ($933) handout from the government, part of the emergency policy package passed to help residents deal with the pandemic.

