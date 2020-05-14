Japan plans to lift coronavirus emergency in 39 prefectures

The government plans to lift the state of emergency declared over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 39 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, officials said Wednesday, a move that could lead to the gradual resumption of restricted social and economic activities.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will finalize the plan Thursday after hearing opinions from a panel of experts, according to the officials.

Fukuoka, Aichi, Gifu, Ibaraki and Ishikawa are among 13 prefectures that have been designated as requiring “special caution” and are expected to see the order lifted.

However, eight others — Hokkaido, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo — will likely remain under the state of emergency due to higher infection numbers.

The government had already planned to lift the state of emergency in 34 prefectures least affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as well as Ibaraki and Gifu, but later added the other three.

It also initially considered adding Kyoto to the list, but decided it was premature to do so, given factors such as its proximity to Osaka. Kyoto is also among the 13 prefectures bearing the special status.

But even after the partial lifting of the emergency declaration, the government will continue calling for the people not to lower their guard against the virus to prevent a spike in infections.

“It is important for the number of newly infected people to be declining,” a senior official said.

Abe first declared a monthlong state of emergency in early April covering Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures, later expanding it to the rest of the country.

Last week, he extended the emergency until the end of this month, with people urged to refrain from making nonessential outings and many businesses asked to shorten their opening hours or stay shut.

As for the prefectures that will remain under the state of emergency, the government will check if it can be lifted before May 31, according to the officials.

The advisory panel is considering setting standards for lifting the state of emergency, such as recording less than 0.5 new cases per 100,000 people in the preceding week, according to the officials.

For the state of emergency to be lifted in Tokyo, with a population of roughly 14 million, that would mean fewer than 70 newly confirmed infections over the course of one week.

Other conditions include comparing the number of patients with those two weeks prior and the establishment of a system of cooperation between the central and prefectural governments on maintaining medical services.

Whether a prefecture is capable of swiftly carrying out polymerase chain reaction tests for the novel coronavirus is also among the conditions.