Japan's 'self-restraint police' lash out at cars and businesses defying toothless virus measures

Efforts to harass people who are not complying with stay-at-home and business suspension requests are growing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Business establishment that choose to remain open and vehicles with out-of-prefecture license plates are among the targets of these vigilantes, who have been dubbed the jishuku keisatsu, or "self-restraint police."

Experts say such acts should not be permitted even if carried out with a sense of justice.

In late April, a stranger posted a note on traditional Japanese sweets shop Maboroshido Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture. The note demanded it suspend operations and not attract any children, even though it had been closed since late March.

"I was very scared," owner Yasuko Murayama, 74, said. "I hope people will do things to lighten each other's spirits instead of something like this."

In Tokyo, some izakaya (traditional Japanese pubs) and live music bars that have shortened operating hours in response to requests for restraint have also been targeted with threatening notes.

The messages say things like: "Are you still going to continue operations under these circumstances?" and "Please close. If I catch you again, I'll call the police."

In Tokushima Prefecture, vehicles from other prefectures have been damaged or targeted for road rage, prompting some drivers to use apply stickers saying, "I am a resident of the prefecture" as a protective measure.

Shinji Miyadai, a professor of sociology at Tokyo Metropolitan University, said the psychology of the "self-restraint police" shares similiarites with the psyche of bullies.

"They are the kind of people who want to feel safe by doing the same things as others during extraordinary times," he said. "They must understand that different people are in different circumstances, and that the best course of action during emergencies may differ among people."

"The freedom to run business and the freedom of movement are both rights protected by the Constitution," said lawyer Keita Sekiguchi, who often renders legal aid to businesses.

"Limiting the rights of businesses and movement must be as minimal as possible, based on the aim of the action, even if it is for a public purpose," Sekiguchi said. "It is more effective for victims to reveal their damage to the public and gain allies, than to deal with harassers directly."