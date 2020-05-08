Tokyo logs sixth consecutive day below 100 with 39 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 39 coronavirus infections on Friday, stretching the consecutive number of days below 100 to six.

The six-day double-digit run is the first since April 3, according to metropolitan government data. The state of emergency declared by the central govenrnment in April was extended earlier this week amid low testing rates.

The capital, which logged a peak of 201 cases on April 17, has accumulated an official total of 4,810 cases and at least 160 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tokyo accounts for over a quarter of the nationwide total, which exceeds 16,200 cases, including those infected on cruise ships that underwent prolonged quarantines in Japan. Deaths stand at a minimum of 603.

After the state of emergency was extended until the end of the month, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government asked some businesses to stay shut and offered additional financial aid to those that comply.

But some Tokyo restaurants, pachinko parlors and bookstores shut since last month reopened this week, prompting Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to voice concerns and ask residents to refrain from nonessential outings.