Many consumer services to remain halted under extended emergency

Many consumer services, such as restaurants and retailers, will stay suspended in Japan under the state of emergency to fight the novel coronavirus, which has been extended to May 31.

McDonald's Co. (Japan) will maintain its measure to close the dine-in sections of its restaurants until May 14, limiting their operations to takeout, delivery and drive-through services. The measure affects 2,900 outlets nationwide.

Torikizoku Co., whose dining bars feature yakitori chicken skewers, will keep shut all its 393 directly managed outlets for the time being after Wednesday, when the government-declared emergency was originally slated to expire. The company is asking franchise outlets to follow suit.

Doutor Coffee Co. will continue the temporary shutdown of coffee shops, mainly its directly run stores, at least for now.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. has fully closed its six department stores in the greater Tokyo area. This measure will remain in place for the time being.

Group outlets outside the region will continue limiting their operations mainly to food sales. Meanwhile, the group's internet-based sales will be resumed in stages from Thursday.

At Sogo & Seibu Co., all its 15 department stores will continue the measure of opening only the floors with sections that sell food.

Matsuya Co. will keep its department stores in Tokyo's busy Ginza and Asakusa districts closed entirely.

Leisure facility operator Round One Corp. has decided to extend the closure of all its outlets across Japan until the end of May.