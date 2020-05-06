Japan to ease guidelines on coronavirus consultations

The health ministry is considering easing guidelines on when to consult the authorities over suspected coronavirus infections so more people can seek help at an early stage, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.

The new guidelines will likely recommend immediate consultations to those feeling strong fatigue, shortness of breath or high fever without indicating body temperature level that should be exceeded.

The revised guidelines will be released as early as this week, according to ministry officials.

Under the current government-set guidelines, those suspecting a COVID-19 infection are to call special consultation centers set up at local public health offices. They will be allowed to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests if doctors find such tests necessary.

The current guidelines, released in February, stipulate that those suspecting infection call the centers if they are running a fever of at least 37.5 degrees Celsius for four straight days or suffering symptoms including strong fatigue and shortness of breath.

Under the current guidelines, elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions should seek consultations if fevers and other symptoms continue for two days.

Critics say that the strict criteria have discouraged many from calling the consultation centers while some centers refuse to provide consultations to those who have not fully met the criteria.

The current guidelines were worked out during the influenza season. At that time, it was important to distinguish coronavirus symptoms from flu symptoms, officials said. The guidelines were also meant to block people with mild symptoms from swamping hospitals so as to designate medical resources to patients in severe condition.

“We’ll bring the guidelines in line with the current situation, based on the opinions of experts,” Kato said.

“Average body temperatures vary among people, so 37.5 degrees could also be considered a high temperature,” Kato said. “There have been cases where conditions worsen rapidly,” he said.

The new guidelines are expected to recommend immediate consultations to those feeling strong fatigue, shortness of breath or high fever, or suffering relatively mild cold symptoms for at least four days.

The new guidelines are also expected to say elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions should consult immediately if they develop relatively mild cold symptoms, such as fever and coughing.