Japan's travel security info service to cover Line users

The Foreign Ministry's email-based security information service for Japanese travelers overseas will become available for users of the Line free messaging app.

By improving user convenience, the ministry hopes to encourage people making foreign trips to register for the service, ministry officials said.

The ministry aims to start the service for Line users in early 2021 at the earliest after a system upgrade, according to the officials.

"By using Line, we hope as many people as possible will register," an official of the ministry's Consular Affairs Bureau said.

The service, called Tabi-Regi, which means travel registration, was launched in July 2014. If Japanese travelers abroad register in advance their trip schedules and contact information, they will receive by email up-to-date local security information from embassies and consulates.

The ministry has asked Japanese citizens to exercise self-restraint on nonessential and nonurgent travel overseas due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

When airports were closed in many countries, one traveler who found it difficult to return to Japan made an inquiry with an embassy after seeing a Tabi-Regi email message, according to a ministry official.