Government in talks over extending Japan's state of emergency as COVID-19 continues to spread

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in discussions over extending the nation’s state of emergency, declared to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, beyond its currently scheduled expiration on May 6, government sources have said.

Some in the government believe it is necessary to limit the areas covered by the extended emergency declaration depending on the local situation. But there is a growing view that all 47 prefectures of the country remaining subject to the state of emergency even after the extension would be inevitable.

The state of emergency was initially declared on April 7 across Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka — seven regions that had especially large numbers of people infected with the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It was then expanded nationwide on April 16.

On Friday, a government panel of experts will meet to examine how people's behavior has changed, as well as the extent of spread of infections and the degree of improvements in the medical treatment systems in place for patients with the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Abe is expected to hold a news conference Friday to reiterate his call for public cooperation with requests from authorities, such as refraining from going out during the Golden Week holiday period that runs through May 6, according to the sources.

Also Friday, the government will release guidelines on reopening schools after the holiday period, the sources said. Many schools in the nation remain shut amid the crisis.

As it continues to monitor the situation, the government will hold a meeting of an advisory panel comprising infectious disease experts from Sunday to Tuesday.

The government's COVID-19 response headquarters will then meet to decide whether to extend the state of emergency declaration, the sources said.

"Unfortunately, the number of cases of infection keeps rising," Abe said Wednesday at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councilors. "The situation remains severe in the country," Abe added, noting that it was unclear whether the government would be able to say on May 6 that the state of emergency was no longer needed.

"I can't make a decision now" on whether to lift the state of emergency or keep it in place, Abe said, indicating that he planned to reach a conclusion after hearing the views of experts.

On Tuesday, Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive of the Japan Medical Association and a member of the advisory panel, suggested that the state of emergency would need to be extended for all 47 prefectures.

The National Governors' Association also plans to ask the government for a nationwide extension shortly.

The emergency declaration gives prefectural governors powers to enforce preventive steps and allows them to call for school and business closures, though there are no legal penalties for noncompliance.

The governors' association called on the government to clarify its conditions for lifting the state of emergency, as municipalities are divided on when to reopen schools and the rate of new infections varies among prefectures.

"As both experts and the governors association are arguing for a nationwide extension, it is difficult to come to a different decision," a government official said.

Some are calling for the emergency declaration to be extended for about a week. Others are seeking an extension until the end of May or for about a month.