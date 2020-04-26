LDP candidate wins in Japan Lower House by-election

A ruling party candidate secured a seat in a Lower House by-election held Sunday in Shizuoka Prefecture amid the coronavirus epidemic, defeating a rival supported by the opposition bloc.

A ruling party victory in the Shizuoka No. 4 district would be a boost for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has come under fire for his administration's response to the spread of COVID-19 outbreak that critics and opposition party lawmakers said was too slow and out of touch with public sentiment.

The winner, 43-year-old Yoichi Fukazawa of the Liberal Democratic Party and who was also backed by its junior coalition partner Komeito, faced off against 42-year-old Ken Tanaka, who was endorsed by four major opposition parties.

As the entire nation is under a state of emergency, the candidates refrained from holding large-scale gatherings for supporters to reduce transmission risks.

Voter turnout was expected to be low as people have been asked to stay at home unless there is an urgent reason not to do so. Abe has opposed the postponing of elections, saying they are at the heart of democracy and voting is deemed as important and urgent.

The candidates turned to social media and YouTube to reach voters and explain their policy platforms during the 12 days of campaigning. Senior party executives also sought to reach out to voters in Shizuoka from Tokyo amid the nationwide state of emergency.

Some campaign staff acknowledged that online campaigning had its limits given the number of elderly and other voters not necessarily used to social media.

In the run-up to Sunday's poll, Abe yielded to pressure from Komeito and made an abrupt policy change in mid-April to provide ¥100,000 ($930) per person to support all those affected by his nationwide emergency declaration.

The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party supported Tanaka, a political newcomer.

The election was held to fill a seat vacated by former Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki, who died in December at the age of 72.

The two other candidates who took part in the election were independent Kenzo Yamaguchi, 72, and Ken Tanaka, 54, of NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (The Party to Protect the People from NHK), which was established by a former employee of NHK.

As there were two candidates named Ken Tanaka, the local election board asked voters to write the age of the candidate they voted for on the ballot. The two men also use the same Chinese characters.