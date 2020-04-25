Surprise outbreak grows on cruise ship docked in Nagasaki

Coronavirus cases are mounting among crew on a passengerless cruise ship docked in the city of Nagasaki, raising alarm among local health officials just months after another large outbreak in their waters.

Some 60 more crew from the Costa Atlantica tested positive for COVID-19 infections, public broadcaster NHK reported, after roughly 290 more crew had been tested. The figure had climbed to 91 as of Friday, with 208 tests conducted on the crew of 623.

The Atlantica is operated by CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping, a partnership between Carnival Corp. and state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp. The Chinese entity is the majority owner.

Coronavirus cases at sea forced the industry to suspend new sailings in mid-March. Many ships were caught mid-voyage, leading to weeks of drama as companies hustled to get passengers to ports.

Even now, ships around the world still have crew on board.

The episode has captured the attention of Japan’s government, which already faced widespread COVID-19 on Carnival’s Diamond Princess, at one point the largest concentration of coronavirus outside of mainland China. More than 700 of its passengers and crew tested positive for the virus as it was docked in Yokohama earlier this year.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday that all crew will now be tested on the Costa Atlantica.

Since the first case was confirmed on Monday, authorities have been investigating how the outbreak began, since the ship has been at port without passengers for weeks, and crew members weren’t supposed to have left the vessel.

Kato said some of the crew apparently got off the vessel at some point.