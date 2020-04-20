McDonald's Japan halts customer dining in 13 prefectures

McDonald’s Co. (Japan) said Sunday it will stop allowing customers to dine at all 1,910 restaurants in 13 prefectures all day from Monday through May 6 to prevent infections of the new coronavirus.

The 13 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, have been singled out by the government for stepped-up measures against the coronavirus in its declaration of a state of emergency.

At the restaurants, McDonald’s Japan will continue to accept takeout, drive-through and delivery orders.

It had already stopped customer dining at its restaurants in eight prefectures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and suspended restaurant operations in busy shopping districts.

Due to the further spread of infection, the company decided to strengthen measures in order to protect customers and restaurant staff members.