The week ahead for April 20-26

Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for March, fiscal 2019. March data to be released as global trade is disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In February, Japan posted a surplus of ¥1.11 trillion, the first in four months, as imports from China shrank amid the outbreak. Imports from China the same month sank by nearly half to an 11-year low, marking the steepest fall since 1986.
Tuesday
No major events.
Wednesday
No major events.
Thursday
Families to mark eighth anniversary of deadly traffic accident in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, in which a car plowed into a group of mostly children who were walking to school. Three died.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for March, fiscal 2019. Data to be released as stay-at-home requests for pandemic hurt consumption. Nationwide core prices, excluding for volatile fresh food, rose 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier. The figure, slower than the 0.8 percent logged in January, marks the 38th straight monthly increase.
Saturday
Survivors, families to mark 15th anniversary of fatal 2005 derailment in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, that killed 107 people on JR Fukuchiyama Line, one of Japan’s worst rail accidents.
Sunday
House of Representatives by-election to be held in Shizuoka Prefecture to fill seat of former Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki, who died in December at 72. The main contenders are Yoichi Fukazawa, running on the Liberal Democratic Party’s ticket, and Ken Tanaka, who is backed by the opposition. In focus are steps to support the economy and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The election will be held under unusual conditions to prevent infection by the virus. Candidates are neither holding indoor gatherings nor shaking hands with voters to reduce the risk of transmission. Early voting will be encouraged to prevent crowds at polling stations.