Tokyo reports 107 new COVID-19 cases days after setting single-day record

STAFF REPORT, JIJI

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 181 a day earlier and bringing the overall total in the capital to 3,082.

The new figure came as 26 infections were found in Hokkaido and 17 in Kanagawa Prefecture. The total number of cases of the deadly virus in Japan topped 10,000 the previous day.

Tokyo, which has more infections than any prefecture, reported a single-day high of 201 on Friday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded the coverage of a state of emergency to nationwide from Tokyo and six other prefectures.

The widening of the state of emergency is aimed at preventing people from traveling during the Golden Week holidays between late this month to early May.

