11 virus-stranded Japanese exit Peru on charter flight

Eleven Japanese stranded in Peru by border closures imposed over the novel coronavirus left the country on a Malaysian charter plane Saturday.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Lima, about 90 Japanese who entered Peru on short-term stays are still stranded there.

The charter plane departed from La Paz, Bolivia, for Sao Paulo via Lima.

Passengers paid about $1,500 each for the flight and will arrange on their own flights from Sao Paulo to Japan.

Some 10 Japanese stranded in Bolivia boarded the flight from La Paz.

Peru’s border controls have been in place for more than a month, with stranded tourists and other Japanese confined chiefly in hotels due to strict restrictions on going outside. Currently, charter flights are the only way for them to get home.

An embassy official said there have been no reports of serious health problems or coronavirus infections involving those stranded.