Haneda begins temperature checks for domestic flights to combat virus

All passengers departing on domestic flights from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport are now required to have their temperatures checked before boarding as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus from the capital, which has recently seen a significant increase in new infections.

The transport ministry started the thermal checks Friday. The measures will apply to all routes starting through May 6, the last day of the nation’s state of emergency.

Thermal imaging cameras have been installed in front of the security gates in both of the airport’s domestic terminals, with airline staff conducting the tests.

The move is an effort to address concerns that passengers traveling from Tokyo, which currently has the nation’s highest number of coronavirus cases, may spread the virus to other regions.

If passengers are found to have a temperature of 37.5 degrees or above, they will be handed a flyer that explains the symptoms of COVID-19 and asked to check their health condition.

Should they display other symptoms such as a cough, or be suspected of being infected, they may be refused boarding at the discretion of the airline, the ministry said.

Temperature checks are also being carried out at airports in Hokkaido as well as in Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures.