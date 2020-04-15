Nintendo to resume Switch shipments amid heightened demand

Nintendo Co. will resume domestic shipments of its popular Nintendo Switch video game console, according to company officials.

The resumption of shipments of the Switch and Switch Lite comes after a one-week suspension stemming from heightened demand after stay-at-home requests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nintendo will resume distribution to sales outlets and accept orders for the Switch at its My Nintendo Store website from Wednesday, for shipments in late April to mid-May.

Switch production at Chinese plants by outsourced manufacturers has been limited due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, demand for the Switch and Switch Lite consoles is increasing as people around the world are told to stay home and practice social distancing. As a result, the consoles are often being resold at higher prices on internet shopping sites and online flea markets.