Canon closes Tokyo headquarters, four other offices due to coronavirus

Canon Inc. said Tuesday is is closing down its Tokyo headquarters and four offices in Kawasaki through April 17 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the metropolitan area.

The headquarters normally has around 6,000 employees onsite. The Kawasaki offices engage in research and development. Almost all employees will not be working during this period, the maker of cameras and office equipment said. A minimum number of workers needed to continue business will work from home.

Hitachi Ltd. said around 50,000 of its employees in Tokyo will continue to work from home.

Employees in other areas will also work from home if asked to do so by local authorities, the electronics and heavy machinery company said.

Olympus Corp. will extend its work-from-home period to May 1 for some 8,000 group workers in Tokyo. The measure will expand to include Hokkaido as well as Osaka, Kyoto, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Aichi, Nara and Fukuoka prefectures, the camera and medical device company said.