Tokyo to move some COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms to hotel

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will have some hospitalized coronavirus-infected patients demonstrating mild or no symptoms stay temporarily at a business hotel in Chuo Ward.

The metropolitan government said Monday it has rented the rooms in the Toyoko Inn near Tokyo Station and will get in touch with hospitals to transfer about 100 patients there to make more hospital beds available for patients with severe symptoms.

Separately, the Defense Ministry will offer a hotel of its own for people waiting for the results of coronavirus tests after returning from abroad, Defense Minister Taro Kono said Monday.

Hotel Grand Hill Ichigaya in Tokyo, run by the ministry’s mutual aid association, will make 140 rooms available with the capacity to accommodate up to 216 people, Kono told a news conference.

Family members are expected to share a room. The hotel will not take coronavirus patients with mild symptoms from hospitals under the policy of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.