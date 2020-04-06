Japanese government to earmark ¥1 trillion to support firms, workers and families amid pandemic

The government will earmark ¥1 trillion ($9.2 billion) for a reserve fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft of an emergency economic package currently being compiled.

With the fund, the government will provide an additional ¥10,000 per child for families that receive child allowances, according to the draft, which was made available Sunday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet is expected to approve the fund, together with a supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, in a meeting Tuesday.

With the number of infections in Japan topping 4,500 and the domestic death toll exceeding 100, the pandemic has caused “the biggest economic crisis since World War II,” according to the government draft.

As a key pillar of the emergency package, the government will provide ¥300,000 to households whose income has fallen by more than half from the previous year, it says.

Households where income is reduced to a level that would exempt them from paying residence tax will also be eligible for the cash handout program.

Applicants will be required to file for support at their respective municipal government offices.

The additional child-rearing assistance will be distributed to households that receive ¥10,000 to 15,000 a month for children up to ninth grade — usually 15 years old — according to the draft.The additional ¥10,000 per child will be provided one time only.

“The government is considering raising the amount of child allowances,” economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on a television program on Sunday.

At a meeting of Liberal Democratic Party executives the same day, the government also reported a plan to extend ¥2 million for small and medium-sized businesses where income has fallen by more than half, as well as ¥1 million for self-employed persons such as freelance workers.

Interest-free loans of up to ¥30 million will be provided through private financial institutions for small and midsized companies whose sales have fallen by 20 percent or more in the past month. The loans will be available for three years.

In an effort to help companies — regardless of their size — bring production facilities back to Japan, the government will subsidize half of their relocation costs.

On the TV program, Nishimura said the government would support companies that produce materials used to make Avigan, a drug developed by an affiliate of Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

The government is also poised to provide support for increasing the production of ventilators and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices, which can be used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

For major companies, the government will expand the size of crisis response loans through the Development Bank of Japan and other lenders to ¥5 trillion from the current ¥200 billion.