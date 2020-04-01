Former emperor, empress move to Takanawa Imperial Residence

Former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko moved to the Takanawa Imperial Residence, their temporary home, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday.

The emperor emeritus and the empress emerita had moved out of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward after the former’s abdication last year and stayed at the Imperial Stock Farm in Tochigi Prefecture.

The two are expected to live in the Takanawa residence for about a year and a half until they move to their planned permanent home, the Akasaka Estate, also in Minato Ward.

The couple arrived at their temporary home around 4 p.m., bowing lightly to onlookers as they entered the main gate. The two were wearing face masks.

The family of Emperor Naruhito currently live in the Akasaka residence and are expected to move to the Imperial Palace after renovation work is completed.

The Akasaka residence will also undergo renovation to make the buildings barrier-free.