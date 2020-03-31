Japan advises against travel to 49 more nations, including U.S.

Japan on Tuesday warned citizens to avoid all travel to 49 more countries and regions including the United States, China, South Korea and Taiwan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry raised its travel advisory for these areas to Level 3 — the second-highest level — bringing the total number of countries and territories at that classification to 73, or more than a third of the world.

Coronavirus cases have surged in the United States, which has overtaken Italy and China to become the hardest-hit country by the pandemic that has killed more than 33,000 globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the U.S.

Other parts of Europe such as Spain and Germany have also been heavily impacted by the outbreak.