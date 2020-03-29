Week ahead for March 30 to April 5

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee to hold board meeting.
A woman who served 10 years in prison over the 1979 murder of former brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture to request retrial for fourth time. Lower and high court decisions in favor of a retrial for Ayako Haraguchi were rejected by the Supreme Court in June 2019. She filed similar requests in 1995 and 2010.
Tuesday
Otsu District Court to hand down ruling in retrial for a former assistant nurse convicted of murdering a patient in 2003 by removing his respirator.
Mika Nishiyama spent 12 years in prison but is set to be exonerated after prosecutors last month did not contest new evidence showing the patient died of natural causes in Shiga Prefecture.
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for February.
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for February.
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for February.
Wednesday
Bank of Japan to release March tankan survey. The survey is expected to show a sharp deterioration in business sentiment from December caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Revised health promotion law banning smoking in buildings to be fully enforced.
Revised laws on child abuse prevention, child welfare to take effect.
Kagawa Prefecture to adopt Japan’s first ordinance aimed at reducing internet and video game addiction among young people. The controversial ordinance recommends screen time be limited to one hour per day, but critics say it is overly prescriptive for parents despite having no enforcement mechanism.
Cities of Saitama and Hamamatsu to begin recognizing LGTB partnerships.
NHK to fully launch simultaneous online streaming services.
Thursday
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to report postponement of Tokyo Olympics at Lower House plenary session Friday.
Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, as well as Tokyo and Hakata, to be reduced through May 6 because of decline in passengers caused by coronavirus pandemic.