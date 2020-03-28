Tokyo reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases, setting fresh single-day record

More than 60 new coronavirus patients were reported in Tokyo on Saturday, setting a new single-day record for the capital, metropolitan government sources said.

Tokyo had already seen over 40 new infections per day over the last three days.

With the new cases, the total number of cases in Tokyo is now over 350, the highest among the 47 prefectures.

Citizens in the capital were asked to stay home over the weekend to counter the spread of the virus.

Among the new cases in Tokyo, the National Cancer Center Japan said two nurses at the National Cancer Center Hospital tested positive for the virus.

In Chiba Prefecture, Gov. Kensaku Morita announced Saturday that one person who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 died Friday. A women in her 40s was found to be infected with the virus Saturday.

The woman works at a welfare facility for people with disabilities, and a total of 37 residents, including seven staff members, at the facility have taken tests for the virus after showing symptoms such as fever, Morita said. The results are pending.

New cases were also reported elsewhere, including two in Okinawa Prefecture. Other cases included that of a hospital worker in Gunma Prefecture, a person in Kanagawa Prefecture who returned from Britain, a person in Aichi Prefecture, and another in Ishikawa Prefecture.