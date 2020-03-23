Coronavirus death toll rises to 49 in Japan

The official death toll in Japan from the novel coronavirus rose by five to 49 on Sunday, including fatalities related to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In addition, 46 infection cases were found across the country.

Two deaths were confirmed in Hyogo Prefecture while one fatal case was reported each in Saitama, Osaka and Gunma prefectures. It was the first time that Saitama and Gunma have reported a death connected to the coronavirus.

The Osaka case involved a resident of Toyonaka in his 70s who received treatment after his infection was confirmed March 10. He had pre-existing conditions.

The Hyogo cases involved a day care facility user in his 70s in Itami and a woman in her 80s. She was a family member of a person who had close contact with an infected user of the same facility.

The city of Oita confirmed eight people to be infected, including four nurses at the National Hospital Organization’s Oita Medical Center and a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized there.

Six infection cases were confirmed each in Saitama and Osaka, five in Kanagawa Prefecture, four in Hyogo and three in Hokkaido.

Chiba, Aichi, Gifu and Tokyo prefectures each saw two new cases.

One case was found each in Okayama, the first case reported in that prefecture, and in Ibaraki, Kyoto, Nara and Yamaguchi prefectures as well as at a quarantine station at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.