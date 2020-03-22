Japan's Princess Aiko graduates from high school

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended a graduation ceremony at Gakushuin Girls’ Senior High School on Sunday afternoon.

From April, the 18-year-old princess will study at the Department of Japanese Language and Literature at Gakushuin University’s Faculty of Letters.

Both the Emperor and the Empress refrained from attending the ceremony given the spread of the novel coronavirus across Japan.

Princess Aiko, wearing a school uniform and a mask, arrived at school early in the afternoon.

Looking back at her days at the high school, she told reporters, “I’ve experienced a lot and had a very enjoyable and fulfilling school life.”

She received her diploma in the classroom after the ceremony, according to Imperial Household Agency officials.

As a precaution against the coronavirus, the high school’s graduation ceremony was held separately from that for the junior high school, unlike in normal years.

No guests or younger students attended this year’s ceremonies. Thank-you parties for teachers were called off.

At her school, the princess learned various things through the precious experiences she gained and had enjoyable and fruitful days, the Emperor and the Empress said in a statement.